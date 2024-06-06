Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2024

Whether it’s gearing up for a summer vacation or spending more time outdoors at home, Consumer Reports says June is a great time to cash in on deals, with Father’s Day, graduation, and early 4th of July sales right around the corner.

Circle your calendar because June is a great month to save money on top-rated products, hand-picked by Consumer Reports experts! Here are a few favorites in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The beginning of June can be a perfect time to find sales. There are many continuing Memorial Day deals on things like large appliances and mattresses.

Those lingering Memorial Day sales include helping get a good night’s sleep. The Avocado Green Mattress (Queen) is available for as low as $1,699.15 at Avocado. It’s one of CR’s top-rated innerspring mattresses, acing its durability tests.

Next, Father’s Day is June 16th, in the middle of the month, so drill down on your gift-giving ideas with a drill. The DeWalt Cordless Drill is as low as $149 at Ace Hardware and Lowe’s.

And if Dad isn’t particularly thrilled about doing more work around the house, consider getting him a new smartwatch. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is as low as $299.99 at Amazon.

Toward the end of the month, look out for early 4th of July sales. Retailers tend to start their July 4th sales at the end of June. That means you can get discounts on large appliances, grills, and other outdoor items.

The electric pressure washer from Stihl is as low as $139.99 at Acme Tools.

Finally, a pro-tip: if you don’t have to buy anything in June, you’re probably better off waiting until next month!

Amazon has already announced that Prime Day is happening, which means other retailers will also have sales. So everything will be on sale for much better prices in July than you'll find this month.

Consumer Reports says Amazon hasn’t yet announced specific dates for Prime Day. Still, the online retailer confirmed that its savings event for Prime Members will happen sometime in July.

Stash some cash in June, and we’ll be back in a month with even more great bargains. In the meantime, have a great start to your summer.