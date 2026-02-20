Edinburg Police Department responds to minor accident involving school bus

Photo by mgnonline.com

The Edinburg Police Department responded to a minor accident involving an Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District bus.

A city spokesperson said the accident occurred at the intersection of Essex Street and McColl Road at around 4 p.m.

Initial reports said the bus was stopped at a stop sign and began to back up, allegedly striking a gray Kia Sorento, according to the spokesperson. The accident resulted in minor damage.

The bus was occupied by 23 students at the time of the accident but no injuries were reported and no individuals were taken for medical treatment, according to the spokesperson.