Edinburg Police Department responds to minor accident involving school bus
The Edinburg Police Department responded to a minor accident involving an Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District bus.
A city spokesperson said the accident occurred at the intersection of Essex Street and McColl Road at around 4 p.m.
Initial reports said the bus was stopped at a stop sign and began to back up, allegedly striking a gray Kia Sorento, according to the spokesperson. The accident resulted in minor damage.
The bus was occupied by 23 students at the time of the accident but no injuries were reported and no individuals were taken for medical treatment, according to the spokesperson.
More News
News Video
-
Eight cadets graduate from first-ever Edinburg police academy
-
Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider to be added to National Fallen Firefighter...
-
$1 million bond issued for man accused of fatally stabbing brother in...
-
U.S. Marshals searching for Brownsville woman charged in hot van death
-
McAllen Housing Commission accepting applications for scholarships
Sports Video
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record