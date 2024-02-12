Consumidores aprovechan de ofertas en Viernes Negro
MCALLEN - En todo el país la gente está aprovechando las ventas del Viernes Negro en línea y en la tienda.
El Plaza Mall repartió tacos gratis de Taco Palenque y café de Starbucks a las primeras 500 personas que llegaron al centro comercial.
La Plaza Mall permanecerá abierta el viernes hasta las 9 p.m.
Para más información vea el video adjunto.
