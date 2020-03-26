Contractor Leaves Valley Flood Victim with Unfinished Home

WESLACO – The cash going towards fixing up a Rio Grande Valley woman's retirement dream home after the June floods is gone.

Lydia Gonzalez claimed the contractor didn't finish.

Gonzalez gave the contractor $16,000 to start the work.

She says $6,529 were from a FEMA flood relief check.

She also later found out he was working on other projects inside her home.

Gonzalez claimed this is what contractor Benjamin Salazar did not do on the contract signed in August.

"They didn't finish the electrical, they didn't finish the painting. They were supposed to do the whole bathroom. All these woods are all broken,” says Gonzalez.

