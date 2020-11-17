x

Couple Wanted in 2 States Arrested in Alamo

ALAMO – A couple wanted in Minnesota and Louisiana were arrested Thursday in Alamo, according to authorities in Minnesota.

Minnesota investigators say Courtney Wait skipped out on sentencing in their state.

She was later arrested in Louisiana.

Authorities say that’s when her boyfriend, Cole Seller, got involved.

He’s accused of forging documents to get her out of jail and faces a charge of harboring a fugitive.

