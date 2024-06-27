Cuatro Equipos del Valle Avanzaron a la Tercera Ronda
WESLACO - Cuatro equipos del Valle jugarán en la tercera ronda de los playoffs.
Clase 6A - viernes
Weslaco vs Lake Travis, 1PM en el Alamo Stadium de San Antonio
Vela vs Brandeis, 2PM en Laredo
Weslaco East vs Austin Westlake, 1PM en Alamo Stadium de San Antonio
Clase 5A - sábado
Pioneer vs Boerne-Champion, 4 PM en el Alamodome
