Cuatro Equipos del Valle Avanzaron a la Tercera Ronda

By: Rubén Juárez

WESLACO - Cuatro equipos del Valle jugarán en la tercera ronda de los playoffs. 

Clase 6A - viernes 

Weslaco vs Lake Travis, 1PM en el Alamo Stadium de San Antonio 

Vela vs Brandeis, 2PM en Laredo

Weslaco East vs Austin Westlake, 1PM en Alamo Stadium de San Antonio

Clase 5A - sábado 

Pioneer vs Boerne-Champion, 4 PM en el Alamodome

