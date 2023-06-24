x

Customs Officers Seize $700k at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO - More than $700,000 were intercepted at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

According to authorities, they found the cash hidden in a bus bound for Mexico.

Customs officers seized 32 bundles, mostly 20 dollar bills.

Homeland Security Investigations is now in charge of the case.

