Dallas-based nonprofit looking for volunteers to provide free rides to the polls

An organization that helps voters with free rides to the polls is hoping to get more volunteer drivers for the next election.

The Dallas-based organization Rideshare2Vote Aware was only able to secure one volunteer driver for the entire Rio Grande Valley for the Nov. 2023 elections.

Rideshare2Vote Aware CEO Sarah Kovich said they typically average a dozen drivers during early voting and Election Day.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver are urged to call 888-977-2250.

