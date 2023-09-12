Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan al erizo, Rose!
Related Story
En Desde el Zoológico, Alejandra Rodríguez, del Gladys Porter Zoo, visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos al erizo, Rose.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
En Desde el Zoológico, Alejandra Rodríguez, del Gladys Porter Zoo, visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos al erizo, Rose. ... More >>
News Video
-
Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Starr County
-
5 On Your Side: Brownsville couple having trouble connecting utilities to property
-
Authorities say attackers in weekend Mexico shooting possible cartel members
-
Tuesday, September 12,2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
-
Edinburg CISD: Juvenile detained after stealing district police vehicle