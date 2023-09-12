x

Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan al erizo, Rose!

En Desde el Zoológico, Alejandra Rodríguez, del Gladys Porter Zoo, visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos al erizo, Rose.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

