DHR Health in Edinburg announces new hours for vaccine clinic

DHR Health is offering first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic running until Friday. 

No registration is needed. 

The clinic will be held at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Those seeking out a booster shot will need to provide their vaccine card and sign a pre-vaccination screening form. 

For more information, call 956-362-6843. 

Pre-Vaccination Screening Form- English

Pre-Vaccination Screening Form- Spanish

