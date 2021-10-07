DHR Health in Edinburg announces new hours for vaccine clinic

DHR Health is offering first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic running until Friday.

No registration is needed.

The clinic will be held at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those seeking out a booster shot will need to provide their vaccine card and sign a pre-vaccination screening form.

For more information, call 956-362-6843.

Pre-Vaccination Screening Form- English

Pre-Vaccination Screening Form- Spanish