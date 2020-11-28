Diabetes Awareness Month: Proper nutrition is key to preventing diabetes
Related Story
Eating healthy is key to preventing diabetes.
Some people struggling with diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley wish they'd known the importance of nutrition earlier.
Obesity, a poor diet and lack of access to health care are all contributing factors for diabetes. All three are linked to poverty.
Free resources, though, are available for people with diabetes and people classified as pre-diabetic.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Eating healthy is key to preventing diabetes. Some people struggling with diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley wish they'd... More >>
News Video
-
Tamaulipas reactivates COVID-19 checkpoints for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
-
McAllen Holiday Parade announces celebrity hosts
-
Donna police officer says he was shot while driving to work
-
Local businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Exclusive Timepieces