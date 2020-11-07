Diabetes Awareness Month: Proper nutrition is key to preventing diabetes

Eating healthy is key to preventing diabetes.

Some people struggling with diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley wish they'd known the importance of nutrition earlier.

Obesity, a poor diet and lack of access to health care are all contributing factors for diabetes. All three are linked to poverty.

Free resources, though, are available for people with diabetes and people classified as pre-diabetic.

Watch the video for the full story.