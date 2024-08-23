Discussions underway to purchase Brownsville ISD building as part of Gladys Porter Zoo expansion plans

The city of Brownsville presented a united front alongside the Gladys Porter Zoo and Brownsville Independent School District.

On Wednesday, representatives from the three entities announced discussions for the potential sale of the Cummings Middle School campus to expand the zoo.

“We are working closely with the city, but our first consideration is what is best for our students,” Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said.

The former middle school campus currently houses the district’s career and technology center, and it’s located right next to the zoo.

The city is in discussions with the district to purchase the building as part of the zoo's 10-year master plan to expand the facility.

READ MORE: Gladys Porter Zoo announces plans for expansion

The zoo is hoping to give certain animals more space to roam as part of the expansion.

“One team, one city working together for the betterment of the entire community, that's what it's all about,” GPZ executive director Patrick Burchfield said at the press conference.

The zoo says they will need to expand in order to keep their accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

During a special meeting held on Wednesday night, the Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved letting Chavez enter negotiations with the city regarding the property.

Chavez says they won't sell the building unless it fits their property value.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said the sale a priority.

“The zoo is the largest tourist attraction in South Texas, and it's not only Brownsville’s zoo — it's the Valley’s zoo."

Gladys Porter Zoo will have a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. to discuss the potential sale.

Watch the video above for the full story.