Donna ISD closing two elementary schools as part of consolidation plan

Students walking the campuses of Donna ISD’s B.G. Guzman and Truman Price elementary will soon be a memory.

Earlier this month, the Donna ISD Board of Trustees voted to move forward with their consolidation plan, which involves closing the two campuses at the end of the current school year.

Students from those campuses will transition to one of three new academies — Adame Arts Academy, Ochoa Primary Science and Sports Academy, and Stainke Intermediate Sports Academy.

Parents will decide which school their child will attend.

Donna ISD told Channel 5 News one of the reasons they had to consolidate their campuses is that over the last five years they lost about 1,100 students. This created a loss in revenue of around $20 million.

“There's competition from other schools, charter schools and public schools,” Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said.

According to Dominguez, staff members will not be let go during the transition.

“We have reassured all of our employees they will remain a part of our families at Donna ISD, the majority of them will remain with their students,” Dominguez said.

The district said they have not yet decided on what will happen to the two campuses after they close.

