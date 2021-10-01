Donna ISD opens district's first virtual school

Another historical first for a Donna elementary school.

Established in 1904, Runn Elementary was already the first-ever school in Donna ISD.

Then it was the first ever dual-language school, and as of Monday, it’s the first-ever virtual school in the district with a brand new name.

The first day of instruction at Runn Virtual Learning Academy was on Monday.

"It has created opportunities of learning, it has created opportunities of change and moving forward to what the times are now,” said principal Maria Hinojosa.

To be eligible, Donna ISD students need to have a 70 percent or better grade average. The school is also asking for parent commitment to ensure students are making progress.

Teachers work from the school while students learn from the comfort of their own home.

The school is set up to instruct around 1,300 students from kindergarten through 6th grade.

Principal Hinojosa wouldn't say how many students are currently enrolled in the virtual academy, but she did say they're still accepting applications from any K-6th grade students that meet the qualifications.