Donna ISD students helping fix police robot

Students with the Donna Independent School District are helping police fix a $60,000 tactical robot.

Victoria Cortez is one of the seven robotics students at Veterans Middle School chosen to help fix the robot housed with the district’s police department.

“It makes me feel great because I know I am making a change in this world, and that's all I wanted to do since I was little girl,” Cortez said.

Cortez’s teacher, Daniel Gonzalez, said he’s noticing the task is inspiring his students.

“This being in the classroom and the exposure they have to it is definitely going to make a lot of them pursue a career in robotics or computer science,” Gonzalez said.

The robot was having issues connecting to controls, and Gonzalez said students found an alternative method to repair it until a part they need is delivered.

Donna ISD police Chief Domingo Aguirre said the robot is similar to one that was used during a September 2023 standoff near the campus.

The robot is expected to be fixed within the next couple of months for Donna ISD police to use when needed.

