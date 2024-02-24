Donna ISD: Weapon confiscated at Donna High School, student in custody

A student was taken into custody Tuesday after a Donna High School security guard found a weapon in the student’s possession, according to a district spokeswoman.

The weapon was confiscated by campus security officers, according to a statement from Donna ISD spokeswoman Sandra Quintanilla.

The weapon was discovered at around 3 p.m. after a Donna High School security guard made contact with students in a vehicle that drove into the parking lot “without proper clearance,” according to Quintanilla.

“Upon a search of the students, it was discovered that one of the students had a weapon in their possession,” the release stated. “Campus officers confiscated the weapon, and the student was immediately taken into custody.”

Details on what the weapon was or the identity of the student were not immediately provided.

The district added that precautionary measures were taken to ensure that students and staff were safe at all times, and that all students and staff are safe and there is no threat at this time.

“In the coming weeks, we will increase the law enforcement presence at Donna High School and increase the use of measures such as random metal detectors,” the release stated, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.