Downtown McAllen bar highlights new health safety precautions for customers, employees

Some bars in the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready to reopen, as early as midnight Friday. It’s part of Gov. Greg Abbott plan to reopen the state.

Bars, among other businesses, had to close their doors when the pandemic struck the Valley.

In downtown McAllen, the District of McAllen will be opening nearly two months after it had to shut its doors. However, customers and employees will have to follow some new guidelines.

“We're going to be screening people outside, six feet apart. Once you come in, the client will be taking hand sanitizer. We will be having a hand sanitizer station in front of the door,” explained Martin Nievez, the marketing manager at District of McAllen. “When it comes down to the quantity of people, six people in a party. Everybody is going to separated within six feet apart at each of the tables.”

Customers will need to be wearing masks when inside.

