DPS investigates deadly hit-and-run in Alamo

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Alamo.

The crash happened on Tower Road, just north of Sioux Road. 

Investigators say a man was found in a nearby drainage ditch after getting hit by a car. They say a shopping cart from a local store was found near the victim.

The make or model of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is unknown. Investigators are urging anyone with any information to call 956-565-7600.

1 day ago Sunday, April 23 2023 Apr 23, 2023 Sunday, April 23, 2023 5:31:00 PM CDT April 23, 2023
