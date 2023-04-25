DPS investigates deadly hit-and-run in Alamo

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Alamo.

The crash happened on Tower Road, just north of Sioux Road.

Investigators say a man was found in a nearby drainage ditch after getting hit by a car. They say a shopping cart from a local store was found near the victim.

The make or model of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is unknown. Investigators are urging anyone with any information to call 956-565-7600.