DPS investigates deadly hit-and-run in Alamo
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Alamo.
The crash happened on Tower Road, just north of Sioux Road.
Investigators say a man was found in a nearby drainage ditch after getting hit by a car. They say a shopping cart from a local store was found near the victim.
The make or model of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is unknown. Investigators are urging anyone with any information to call 956-565-7600.
