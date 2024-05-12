x

DPS Investigating Crash Near Edinburg

EDINBURG--DPS is investigating a fatal crash near Edinburg.
     The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on State Highway 107 and Tower Road.
    According to DPS, the tire and rim fell off the axel of a Chevy Suburban. It traveled onto incoming traffic and struck a Toyota Prius on the front driver side windshield. The driver of that Toyota, identified as 78-year-old Jerry R. Cronin of Santa Rosa, was taken to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance where is died.

