DPS Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash in Harlingen

UPDATE (4/12): State troopers identified the victim who was struck and killed in the auto-pedestrian accident in Harlingen.

The man was 68-year-old Jose Luis Manuel Cruz of La Feria.

The driver involved did stop to render aid; it isn’t known if any charges are pending.

------

HARLINGEN – DPS troopers are investigating an early morning fatal auto pedestrian crash in Harlingen.

It happened on Bass Boulevard, south of Business 83 around 6:50 a.m. A man was walking in the area when a car struck him. The driver did stop to render aid.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the man killed is in his 40s.

According to Hernandez, a woman driving a black Mercedes car was traveling southbound when she hit the man. He said the man wasn’t wearing any reflective gear.

“We’re going to have to take her in and have her checked to make sure she doesn’t have any alcohol or anything dangerous, drugs or anything in her system,” Hernandez said.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not the driver will face any charges.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the DPS office at (956) 565-7600.