DPS: Police standoff ends with death of Donna man

A Monday standoff between multiple law enforcement agencies and a barricaded individual in Donna resulted in his death, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

49-year-old Cesar Armando Aguirre was identified as the man who was found deceased in the hours long standoff, according to a news release.

The standoff began Monday at around 4:49 p.m. at the 300 block of N. 11th Street when officers with the Donna Police Department responded to an intoxicated subject discharging his firearm inside the residence, DPS said in the news release.

The intoxicated individual, identified as Aguirre-Ramirez, shot at responding officers and barricaded himself in the residence.

Aguirre-Ramirez did not comply with a hostage negotiator, the release added.

“The subject continued shooting from inside the residence toward officers, striking several Donna police vehicles,” the release stated. “During the barricaded situation, gunfire was exchanged between the subject and the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group; as a result, the subject was found deceased.”

Officers weren’t injured during the standoff, according to the release.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.