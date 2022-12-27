Drainage Improvements Wrapping Up in Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE – The city of Raymondville is working on drainage improvements and is wrapping up construction on the side of town that sees the worst flooding.

The construction work is between 5th Street and 11th Street.

Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales says this project should help minimize damage caused by future floods.

Mayor Gilbert Gonzales says when it floods this west side of town is always one of the hardest hit areas.

He hopes a nearly one million dollar grant awarded by the Texas General Land Office helps bring change.

Watch the video for the full story.