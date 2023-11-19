Driscoll opens second Quick Care clinic in the Rio Grande Valley

Valley parents have a new clinic to take their children to.

Driscoll opened its second Quick Care clinic in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

The new clinic, located in Edinburg at 2821 Michelangelo Dr. Suite 101, offers treatment for minor illnesses and injuries — such as flu-like symptoms and cuts that may require stitches, according to a news release.

“There is a big need, there are waitlists and things like that, so we are trying to expand our services,” Driscoll Clinic Director Amisha Bhakta said.

The clinic treats patients under the age of 21 and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.