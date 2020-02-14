Dry Conditions Concerning Citrus Growers
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Lack of rain over the winter season is worrying Valley growers. They fear conditions will not get better in the coming months.
President of Texas Citrus Mutual Dale Murden says the dry conditions are at a point where growers should keep and eye out for rain.
He says some water districts could soon start looking at conservation measures. Murder said "starting to look at some of the water district percentages, it's looking to be a rough year."
According to drought monitors most of the Valley is abnormally dry with parts of Starr County in severe drought.
