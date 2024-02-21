Early Voting begins in the Valley for March primaries

Polls across the Rio Grande Valley are open for this first day of early voting for the March primary elections.

There are several races on the ballots for both local and federal elections.

Voters are trickling in and out to cast their ballot at the polling location, Fireman's Pump House in McAllen

All 30 polling locations in Hidalgo County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until this Saturday. On Sunday, polling locations will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A reminder for Early Voting, people in Hidalgo and Cameron County can go to any polling location to cast their ballot.

But voters in Starr and Willacy County have to go to their designated precinct.

Voters must be sure to bring some form of identification. It can be a driver's license, passport or military ID.

Early Voting ends on March 1 and Election Day is March 5.

For more election information, click here.