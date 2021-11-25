Echeverry Takes Over Toros

EDINBURG – Gerson Echeverry is the Toros’ third coach in three years. He comes to the Valley from Seton Hall University where he coached the men’s team. Echeverry is familiar with the Toros. He used to be an assistant for former RGV FC coach and current Houston Dynamo boss Wilmer Cabrera.

“Being able to work with him is tremendous,” said Echeverry. “What he had done here was also very enticing.”

This is Echeverry’s first professional head coaching job, which also factored into his decision in accepting the position.

“Here you have everything,” said Echeverry. “The infrastructure is tremendous for you to be able to not only produce players, but also to win.”

The Toros failed to make the playoffs last year. Echeverry’s goal is to create a winning produce on the field, like Cabrera did in the Toros’ first year of play.

“I think we have talented players,” said Echeverry. “I think it’s the attitude and the believe in the system we have. One of things is that players need to believe in their coach.”

Echeverry and the Toros will practice with the Dynamo in the Valley for several days starting in late January. The two teams will then square off in an exhibition match at HEB Park Saturday, February 3rd.