Edinburg Councilmember Files Lawsuit Against the City, EDC

EDINBURG – A council member is suing the city of Edinburg and its economic development corporation, but not for money – for information presented in a private executive meeting.

Edinburg City Councilmember Gilbert Enriquez says that information should be available to public officials who set the city’s budget.

The EDC says making the information public is illegal.

The lawsuit comes after Enriquez says he requested the executive info from the city manage, Juna Guerra.

Director of Communications Cary Zayas told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the city doesn’t have the information Enriquez is requesting.

“If the city manager were to request the information, he would receive it,” said Enriquez.

The interim executive director, Ruben Ramirez, for EEDC sent a statement saying:

"On October 8, 2019, a request was made by Mr. Enriquez for "executive session materials" for the period of April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019. The only "executive session materials" EEDC has are certified agendas. Such items are confidential. Anyone who knowingly and without lawful authority makes such records public comments a Class B misdemeanor and may be held liable for actual damages, court costs, reasonable attorney fees and exemplary or punitive damages.

Court order access to certified agendas is allowed only under specific circumstance under Texas Government Code §551.104.

No further comment will be given and we urge the public to follow this lawsuit in its totality. We look forward to our day in court and we are certain that after all the facts are uncovered, a judge will rule on our behalf because that is what the facts support and justice demands."

