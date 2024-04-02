Edinburg event to help residents with outstanding fines

The Edinburg Municipal Court is letting people take care of unpaid parking tickets without fear of getting arrested.

The city will hold their Outreach Mobile Docket Mobile Court at the El Tule Recreation Center, located at 700 S Veterans Blvd.

These services will be provided on Friday, March 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Residents with a Class C misdemeanor, like an outstanding traffic citation or warrant, can take this opportunity to pay their fine or make arrangements to pay without any additional fees.

Channel 5 News was told there are 108,000 unpaid Class C misdemeanors that total up to $14 million in outstanding revenue for the courts.

For more information, call 956-318-8819 or 956-289-7797.