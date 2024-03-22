Edinburg event to help residents with outstanding fines
The Edinburg Municipal Court is letting people take care of unpaid parking tickets without fear of getting arrested.
The city will hold their Outreach Mobile Docket Mobile Court at the El Tule Recreation Center, located at 700 S Veterans Blvd.
These services will be provided on Friday, March 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release.
Residents with a Class C misdemeanor, like an outstanding traffic citation or warrant, can take this opportunity to pay their fine or make arrangements to pay without any additional fees.
Channel 5 News was told there are 108,000 unpaid Class C misdemeanors that total up to $14 million in outstanding revenue for the courts.
For more information, call 956-318-8819 or 956-289-7797.
More News
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Researchers find link between exposure to light and mental health
-
Consumer Reports: Can soda be healthy?
-
Edinburg event to help residents with outstanding fines
-
Weslaco feed store donating cattle feed for ranchers affected by Texas Panhandle...
-
Edinburg police officers, security guard honored for response in shooting threat at...
Sports Video
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family
-
UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach
-
Lyford's Powerlifter Moreno Breaking Records
-
UTRGV Baseball Walks Off Winner Against Incarnate Word