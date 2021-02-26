Edinburg Fire Chief Advises on South Texas Drought Disaster Declaration

WESLACO - Excessive heat across the state is causing drought conditions, so much so there's now a disaster declaration for South Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Friday.

The Rio Grande Valley isn't included in the list of counties involved, but fire crews here tell us they've been slammed.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider says fire activity in the month of august has ramped up, more than July, and more than this time last year.

"Right now with the drought situation we have in South Texas all it takes is just a very small spark -- the fuel that's out there-- the grass, the brush," says Snider.

He says he highly encourages everyone who has brush, to trim it at least 20 to 50 feet and provide some separation from the homes, their sheds, any other properties.

For more information watch the video above.