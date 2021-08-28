Edinburg funeral home filling up due to coronavirus deaths

Funeral homes across the Rio Grande valley are once again feeling the effects of COVID-19-related deaths.

Last summer's peak of the COVID-19 pandemic left countless families mourning the loss of their loved ones and funeral homes scrambling to help them through the process.

Funeral Director for Legacy Chapels in Edinburg, Lee Castro, says he remembers planning more than 160 COVID-19-related funerals in a single month last year. Although Castro says, he's thankful the numbers haven't reached those levels since he says he's noticed they have started to rise over the last month.

"We were doing like one to three, maybe a week," Castro said. "But then it started to go up to two to three, every three days, and now this past weekend, we averaged about five a day."

But funeral homes aren't the only ones feeling the impact of the virus; the companies selling the caskets say they are too.

Watch the video above for the full story.