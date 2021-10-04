Edinburg handing out $100 gift cards to vaccinated residents

UPDATE: The city of Edinburg announced their business showcase and gift card distribution event is being discontinued due to "excessive heat."

"We will announce a future event to continue distributing the $100 SPARC cards," the city stated in a Facebook post.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

The city of Edinburg will be handing out $100 gift cards to vaccinated residents as part of the city's Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19.

The SPARC program gift card giveaway started at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Wellness Center off of Pena Drive. The one-stop shop will allow people who receive a gift card to spend the money on local small business vendors who will be there.

You must be 12 or older to be eligible for a gift card, bring a valid ID that shows a city of Edinburg address, and you must bring the original immunization card.

The event runs until 6 p.m.

Covid vaccines will also be available.