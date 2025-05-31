Edinburg man sentenced to 35 years for aggravated sexual assault of a nine-year-old

An Edinburg man has been sentenced to 35 years for aggravated sexual assault of a nine-year-old child, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County judge's office.

The news release said 44-year-old Jorge Alberto Aguilar Garcia was found guilty on April 25 and was sentenced on Tuesday.

The investigation began on September 8, 2021, when the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an indecency with a child outcry involving Garcia and the minor, according to the news release. The investigation revealed Garcia has been sexually abusing the nine-year-old.

As more details were revealed, the investigation was reclassified as an aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the news release.

The news release said during the trial, evidence and testimony showed the child was forensically interviewed and medically evaluated. The evidence also demonstrated the "disturbing manner" Garcia, while using a fake name every time he contacted the family and the child, sexually abused the minor.

As part of his sentencing, Garcia was required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to the news release.