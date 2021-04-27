Edinburg police chief placed on administrative leave

Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres was placed on administrative leave on Monday, the city confirmed.

"The City of Edinburg does not comment on personnel matters," city spokeswoman Ashly Custer said Tuesday when reached for comment.

Torres was previously suspended for five days last year as part of disciplinary action against him.

