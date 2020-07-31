Edinburg Police Release Details on Drug Raid
EDINBURG – Edinburg police released information Wednesday on a September drug raid.
At the home, authorities seized drugs and ammunition.
Two men and a woman were arrested, now facing charges.
“In serving the warrant, ammunition was found and narcotics were found. There was Xanax. There was multiple baggies of cocaine that were also found,” stated Sarah Rodriguez, an Edinburg police spokesperson.
Police say those drugs were being sold to Rio Grande Valley teenagers.
The home was also seized.
