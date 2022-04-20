x

Edinburg Police Warn about Impostors Posing as Officers Ahead of Halloween

EDINBURG – An Edinburg woman is left shaken after a man dressed as a police officer was demanding she let him in.

Victoria Cantu says she’s lucky she didn’t listen, because she doesn’t know what might have happened if she did.

She mentioned the man wouldn’t leave until she told him she was calling the actual police.

With Halloween this week, police say you don’t have to open your door to just anyone.

Officials recommend asking for a badge number and confirming it with the agency they say they’re with.

2 years ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019
