Edinburg Students Roundup 100 Birthday Cards for WWII Veteran

EDINBURG – Some more Rio Grande Valley students jumped in to grant a Texas World War II veteran’s birthday wish.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS first reported about James South last month, asking for 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

Students at Gorena Elementary School in Edinburg heard his story and got to work.

His birthday is on Oct. 7.

If you want to send him a special birthday message, you can send cards to:

James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, Texas 76148

