El Salvador Representatives Meet with Federal Gov’t to Discuss Immigration
Related Story
MCALLEN – Representatives from El Salvador continue visiting detention centers and shelters in the U.S.
Members of El Salvador’s Congress, along with the country’s ambassador to the U.S., say they’re working to address problems faced by families held in the U.S.
So far, they’ve counted 145 children from El Salvador separated from parents.
They say conditions at shelters for children are acceptable but they’re asking the U.S. government to keep families together.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
MCALLEN – Representatives from El Salvador continue visiting detention centers and shelters in the U.S. Members of El Salvador’s Congress,... More >>
News Video
-
New Texas law aims to crack down on fake service dogs
-
San Carlos home destroyed in fire ignited inside a vehicle
-
Photographer's Perspective: Taking calculated risks for the story
-
Pharr man arrested in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash
-
DPS investigating crash in Edinburg that left two dead
Sports Video
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp