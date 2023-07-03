El Salvador Representatives Meet with Federal Gov’t to Discuss Immigration

MCALLEN – Representatives from El Salvador continue visiting detention centers and shelters in the U.S.

Members of El Salvador’s Congress, along with the country’s ambassador to the U.S., say they’re working to address problems faced by families held in the U.S.

So far, they’ve counted 145 children from El Salvador separated from parents.

They say conditions at shelters for children are acceptable but they’re asking the U.S. government to keep families together.

