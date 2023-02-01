Elderly Man in Serious Condition After Falling Off Boat

UPDATE (7/4): The elderly man that fell into the water yesterday from a dock at the shrimp basin at the port is in stable condition.

BROWNSVILLE – A man who fell into the water at the shrimp basin near the Port of Brownsville is in serious condition.

The Brownsville Fire deputy chief said the man is in his late 60s to early 70s. He had no identification on him.

Boat owner, Marcelino Ochoa, said the man fell into the water when he was trying to get on the boat and lost his footing just before 9:00 a.m.

Ochoa said two workers jumped into the water to rescue the man.

He said they’re having to count on older workers this season because of the new restrictions on worker permits for people coming from Central America.