Elsa Police Department holding life skills program for teens
Teens in Elsa can spend their summer learning life skills thanks to a new program from the Elsa Police Department.
The free Teen Life Skills Program will have teens undergo a five-week course to learn about finances, job readiness and communication skills.
The free classes are taught by experts in each of the topics.
Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said he wants to make sure teenagers have the lessons they need for later in life.
“I kinda looked at it and said, ‘how can we fill in some of these gaps to give these kids a better understanding of things, like personal finances,’” McGinnis said.
The program is being held at city hall every Saturday starting on June 7.
Registration is closed for the first round of classes, but McGinnis said a second session will be held later this summer.
For more information, call 956-262-4721.
