Elsa Police Seeking to Identify Suspects in Recent Car Burglaries

ELSA- A pair of car burglary suspects were recently caught on camera in Elsa.

Police say surveillance video recorded them just before 1:00 Thursday morning on VFW Street.

A handgun, taser and digital camera were taken from two vehicles.

Police believe the suspects may be tied to several other car burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (956) 262-4721.

