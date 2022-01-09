Experts anticipate omicron wave
New data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) shows COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths have slightly declined across the Valley.
State health officials note the Valley's vaccination rate is causing the decrease, but say it's not all good news.
"Unfortunately, we're back into the beginning of what seems like another wave," said Dr. Emilie Prot, regional medical director for DSHS, adding that 44 omicron cases have popped up around the state just ahead of the holidays.
While health officials believe the omicron variant wave may soon hit the Valley, experts urge everyone to continue following safety guidelines.
