Fatal Crash in Alamo Claims Two Lives, One Person in Custody

An 18-year-old man is charged following a crash that claimed two people's lives in Alamo.

Jose Manuel Quintero Reyes went before a judge Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened on the eastbound lane of the expressway near Tower Road around 6:45 Saturday morning.

Quintero Reyes was in the U.S. illegally.

His bond was set at $205,000.