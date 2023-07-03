x

Fatal Crash in Alamo Claims Two Lives, One Person in Custody

Related Story

An 18-year-old man is charged following a crash that claimed two people's lives in Alamo.

Jose Manuel Quintero Reyes went before a judge Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened on the eastbound lane of the expressway near Tower Road around 6:45 Saturday morning.

Quintero Reyes was in the U.S. illegally.

His bond was set at $205,000.

News
Man Charged in Fatal Alamo Crash
Man Charged in Fatal Alamo Crash
An 18-year-old man is charged following a crash that claimed two people's lives in Alamo. Jose Manuel Quintero Reyes went... More >>
5 years ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 3:26:11 PM CDT May 12, 2018
Radar
7 Days