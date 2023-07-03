Fatal Crash in Alamo Claims Two Lives, One Person in Custody
An 18-year-old man is charged following a crash that claimed two people's lives in Alamo.
Jose Manuel Quintero Reyes went before a judge Sunday afternoon.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
The crash happened on the eastbound lane of the expressway near Tower Road around 6:45 Saturday morning.
Quintero Reyes was in the U.S. illegally.
His bond was set at $205,000.
