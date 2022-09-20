FBI Using Billboards to Help Capture Fugitive
Related Story
WESLACO – The FBI is turning to drivers on Rio Grande Valley expressways for any leads ending in the capture of a top ten fugitive.
This week the agency announced it’s looking for Alejandro Castillo who's accused of killing a woman in North Carolina and then fleeing into Mexico.
The agency said space on the electronic billboard was donated by a local advertising firm.
The FBI said advertising on electronic billboards allows the agency to make any updates as an investigation goes on.
They're offering a reward up to $100,000 for the suspect’s capture.
News
WESLACO – The FBI is turning to drivers on Rio Grande Valley expressways for any leads ending in the capture... More >>
News Video
-
Coast Guard seeks new aerostat to slow illegal crossborder netting.
-
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in McAllen identified, driver hospitalized
-
Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
-
Rio Grande City places city secretary on administrative leave without pay
-
Coast Guard finds sharks, game fish tangled in miles-long illegal nets