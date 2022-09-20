x

FBI Using Billboards to Help Capture Fugitive

WESLACO – The FBI is turning to drivers on Rio Grande Valley expressways for any leads ending in the capture of a top ten fugitive.

This week the agency announced it’s looking for Alejandro Castillo who's accused of killing a woman in North Carolina and then fleeing into Mexico.

The agency said space on the electronic billboard was donated by a local advertising firm.

The FBI said advertising on electronic billboards allows the agency to make any updates as an investigation goes on.

They're offering a reward up to $100,000 for the suspect’s capture.

