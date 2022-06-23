Federal Agents Possibly Preparing for Migrant Group at Int'l Bridge
Related Story
HIDALGO – U.S. officials asked Mexico to place some federal agents on the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to our media partners in Reynosa.
A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew waited at that bridge for hours but was unable to spot activity.
We were sent a photo of agents – we hear they could be waiting for a large group of migrants heading towards the international bridge.
No confirmation from U.S. authorities.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
HIDALGO – U.S. officials asked Mexico to place some federal agents on the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to our media... More >>
News Video
-
Suspect in custody after stealing delivery truck, Edinburg police say
-
Brownsville ISD administering Covid vaccines for kids under 5
-
Summer events to continue as COVID-19 cases increase
-
Increase in border crossings expected this summer
-
Pharr police searching for suspects in diesel theft scheme