x

Federal Agents Possibly Preparing for Migrant Group at Int'l Bridge

Related Story

HIDALGO – U.S. officials asked Mexico to place some federal agents on the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to our media partners in Reynosa.

A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew waited at that bridge for hours but was unable to spot activity.

We were sent a photo of agents – we hear they could be waiting for a large group of migrants heading towards the international bridge.

No confirmation from U.S. authorities.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Federal Agents Possibly Preparing for Migrant Group...
Federal Agents Possibly Preparing for Migrant Group at Int’l Bridge
HIDALGO – U.S. officials asked Mexico to place some federal agents on the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to our media... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 10:21:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019
Radar
7 Days