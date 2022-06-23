Federal Agents Possibly Preparing for Migrant Group at Int’l Bridge

HIDALGO – U.S. officials asked Mexico to place some federal agents on the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to our media partners in Reynosa.

A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew waited at that bridge for hours but was unable to spot activity.

We were sent a photo of agents – we hear they could be waiting for a large group of migrants heading towards the international bridge.

No confirmation from U.S. authorities.

Watch the video above for more information.