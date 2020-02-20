Federal funds from 2015 disaster declaration to help Hidalgo County colonias

EDINBURG – It’s a drainage project years in the making. The series of projects will help colonias in Hidalgo County.

The $4.6 million project is part of the 2015 presidential disaster declaration.

“It’s finally here and we’re moving as fast as we can. That’s why we have it in three phases and we have different engineers working on it and we put the project in the ground as fast as we could,” said Commissioner Ellie Torres for Hidalgo County Precinct 4.

The federal funding will support the following colonias: San Marcos Acres, San Marcos Acres No. 3, Alamo Estates, Alamo Estates No. 2, Herencia Manor Subdivision, North Alamo Terrace Subdivision, Kaylen Subdivision, Chris Estates, Alberta Meadows, Alberta Meadows, Unit No. 2, Trenton Oaks, Hopewell Gardens, and Dan Burns Estates.

In addition to the funding for drainage infrastructure, there is federal funding allocated for housing assistance.

