Feds Relying on Local First Responders for Help with Illegal Crossers

WESLACO – With the increase in border crossings, the Weslaco Fire Department says they’ve been busier with calls to the border.

Customs and Border Protection is now requesting help from the department’s Ambus, a special ambulance-bus that can treat large groups of people more efficiently.

The most recent response was Thursday night when it responded near Anzalduas Bridge to treat a large group of migrants caught illegally crossing.

The Ambus is a state asset and is used to respond to local and regional emergencies. 

