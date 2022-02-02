x

FEMA COVID-19 testing sites in Edinburg, Brownsville end this week

While the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high across the Valley, FEMA testing sites in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties are coming to a close. 

The FEMA COVID-19 testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 4. For more information and registration, call 1-800-635-8611 or click here to register online. 

The FEMA COVID-19 testing site in Cameron County at the Brownsville Sports Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 5. Click here for more information or to register for a test.

