FEMA COVID-19 testing sites in Edinburg, Brownsville end this week

While the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high across the Valley, FEMA testing sites in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties are coming to a close.

The FEMA COVID-19 testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 4. For more information and registration, call 1-800-635-8611 or click here to register online.

The FEMA COVID-19 testing site in Cameron County at the Brownsville Sports Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 5. Click here for more information or to register for a test.

Mass COVID-19 testing site underway in Edinburg